Covesting Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Covesting has a market cap of $4.50 million and $7,111.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Covesting has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Covesting token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002306 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00047874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00255048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00102509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.08 or 0.01522297 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00192113 BTC.

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Covesting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

