CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Trading 10.8% Higher

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares were up 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 54,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 367,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

