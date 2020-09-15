CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Short Interest Down 32.8% in August

CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the August 15th total of 26,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut CRH Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CRH Medical in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CRH Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

In related news, President James Kreger sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CRH Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in CRH Medical during the first quarter worth $171,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CRH Medical during the first quarter worth $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CRH Medical by 182.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 42,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CRH Medical by 666.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 770,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 669,548 shares in the last quarter.

CRHM traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,913. CRH Medical has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

