Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.19% of Crispr Therapeutics worth $12,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRSP. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 7,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $537,136.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,327.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $1,478,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,091 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,937. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.93. The stock had a trading volume of 668,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,505. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 186.52 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.94. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.12.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $72.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

