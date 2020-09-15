Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.8% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,374,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,504,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.34 and its 200-day moving average is $144.18. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

