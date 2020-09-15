Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after buying an additional 10,420,244 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,965 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354,830 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.46 on Monday, reaching $339.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,826,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,240,966. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

