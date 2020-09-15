Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $13.88 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.9% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 18,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.88.

HD stock traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $280.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,054,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,753. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $297.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

