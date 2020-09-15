Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 377,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,373,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.30 on Monday, hitting $107.30. 1,265,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,532. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.36.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

