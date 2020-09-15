Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 158 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,599 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 116.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $913,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478,627 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,302,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,794 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,898,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $431,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,626 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $133.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.23.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

