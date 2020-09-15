Cypress Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,942 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 245,536 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 75.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,469 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 24,629 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 36,999 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,925,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.41. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

