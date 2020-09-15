Cypress Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 32,365 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of Cypress Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $975,282,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $826,942,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,091,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.97. 6,433,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,655,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $94.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.94.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

