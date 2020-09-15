Cypress Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

KMB stock remained flat at $$148.50 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,503. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.86.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.