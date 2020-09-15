Cypress Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Broadcom accounts for about 0.5% of Cypress Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Broadcom by 16.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after buying an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,557,343,000 after buying an additional 135,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Broadcom by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after buying an additional 2,323,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after buying an additional 735,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,348,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,759 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.20, for a total transaction of $1,546,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 84 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 761,074 shares of company stock valued at $247,102,407 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.84.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $362.20. 1,641,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,070. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $378.96. The company has a market capitalization of $145.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

