Cypress Capital LLC Buys Shares of 30,954 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,954 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000. Oracle comprises about 0.8% of Cypress Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 352.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,914 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 522.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 46,337 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL traded up $2.46 on Monday, reaching $59.46. 49,910,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,526,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $61.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Argus cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.34.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $55,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $62,992,312,503.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

