Cypress Capital LLC Buys Shares of 57,591 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.2% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,318 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,838,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,002,393. The firm has a market cap of $170.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.91.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

