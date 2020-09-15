Cypress Capital LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 4,671.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $3,676,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,037 shares of company stock valued at $23,254,085 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $11.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $305.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,953,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,683. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $387.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $353.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

