Cypress Capital LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 472,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,951,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 46.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $138.63. 4,578,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,735,873. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $345.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.49. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $141.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

