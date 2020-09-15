Cypress Capital LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.5% of Cypress Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.53. 3,105,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,647,681. The stock has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $148.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.