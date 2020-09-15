Cypress Capital LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 925 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

GOOG traded down $1.44 on Monday, reaching $1,519.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,942. The stock has a market cap of $1,033.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,550.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1,394.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

