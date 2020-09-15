Cypress Capital LLC Makes New $797,000 Investment in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 38.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TEGNA by 3.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 441,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in TEGNA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 17.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 145,500 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter worth about $310,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,251. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.21 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

