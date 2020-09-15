Cypress Capital LLC Purchases New Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,798,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $981,675,000 after acquiring an additional 424,601 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,846,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,335,000 after acquiring an additional 30,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 91.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,957 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,493,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,712,000 after acquiring an additional 124,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,252,000 after buying an additional 60,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded up $2.75 on Monday, hitting $160.16. 1,389,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,308. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.26.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

