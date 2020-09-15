Cypress Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,495 UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,495 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.6% of Cypress Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $7.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $308.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,698. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.18. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $293.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

