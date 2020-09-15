Cypress Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,784 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up 0.5% of Cypress Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 512.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.17. The company had a trading volume of 103,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,422. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.91. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $120.70 and a 52-week high of $172.31.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

