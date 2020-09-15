CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,536,800 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the August 15th total of 18,666,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,729,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CytoDyn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CytoDyn in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

CYDY traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $4.12. 3,061,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,424,365. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of -1.08. CytoDyn has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37.

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

