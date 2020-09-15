DAEX Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $633.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAEX has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00044371 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.85 or 0.04305197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009273 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00057458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

About DAEX

DAX is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.