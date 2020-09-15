DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Down 48.0% in August

DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DNKEY remained flat at $$6.95 during trading on Monday. 12,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,270. DANSKE BK A/S/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.94.

DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DANSKE BK A/S/S had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions to retail customers; strategic advisory services to commercial customers; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, investment, and corporate finance advisory services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income, currencies, transaction banking, and investor services.

