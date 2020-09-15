Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DBCCF remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Monday. 8,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.33.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.15 target price on shares of Decibel Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages the production and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company sells its products under the Qwest, Qwest Reserve, and Blendcraft by Qwest brands. Decibel Cannabis Company Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

