DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Trading Up 7.5%

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s stock price was up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.39. Approximately 289,829 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 89,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DMTK shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.77.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.21). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 69.48% and a negative net margin of 599.76%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 7,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $82,286.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,485.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $26,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,360.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,420 shares of company stock valued at $123,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in DermTech by 25,700.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in DermTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in DermTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

