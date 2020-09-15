Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Up 13.3%

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) shot up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.91 and last traded at $28.67. 3,590,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 2,961,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.41.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $59.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $2,038,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,989 shares in the company, valued at $24,967,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 416.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth $48,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $53,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 60.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

