Diker Management LLC Buys Shares of 150,000 Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Diker Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,000. Uber Technologies makes up 3.4% of Diker Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 232,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 116,619 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 589,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 149,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,651.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

UBER traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $37.95. The stock had a trading volume of 27,980,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,536,760. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $189,460. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

