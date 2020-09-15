Diker Management LLC Invests $439,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.89. 8,072,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,641,030. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.13 and its 200-day moving average is $166.08.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

