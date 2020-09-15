Diker Management LLC Invests $5.81 Million in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,500 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,000. VMware makes up about 4.2% of Diker Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,177 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $57,946,000 after acquiring an additional 73,717 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,549,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in VMware by 612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in VMware by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,306 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in VMware by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,703 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $22,254,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.17.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 26,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $3,744,189.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,486,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $2,051,177.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,027 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,782.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,772 shares of company stock worth $12,481,442. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.82. The stock had a trading volume of 921,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $173.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.21.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.