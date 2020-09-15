Diker Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Diker Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,000. Twilio comprises approximately 3.2% of Diker Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $4,194,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Twilio by 11.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,219,000 after buying an additional 25,345 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $961,343.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $7,049,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,410 shares of company stock valued at $69,473,720. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Twilio from $200.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Twilio from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Twilio from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.59.

Shares of TWLO traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,373. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $288.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of -83.98 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.78.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

