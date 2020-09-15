Diker Management LLC Takes Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Diker Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,000. Expedia Group accounts for approximately 3.6% of Diker Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,041 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,349 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,991 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Expedia Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,682 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Expedia Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,501,850 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $84,509,000 after acquiring an additional 228,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Expedia Group from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.38.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,140,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

