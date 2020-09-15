Dinastycoin (DCY) Market Cap Hits $1.50 Million

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Dinastycoin has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $430.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, Dinastycoin has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005600 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,980,796,912 coins. The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com . Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dinastycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinastycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinastycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

