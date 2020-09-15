Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 54.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the second quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 996.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 105.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 1,963.9% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

DISCA traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $23.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,004,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,345. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Discovery Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.