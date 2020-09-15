Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.40 EPS

Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (4.30) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX (6.70) (($0.09)) by GBX 2.40 ($0.03), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of DNL stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 56.50 ($0.74). The company had a trading volume of 224,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,254. The company has a market capitalization of $68.94 million and a P/E ratio of -5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.46. Diurnal Group has a twelve month low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 69 ($0.90). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.61.

In related news, insider Richard Bungay sold 41,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39), for a total transaction of £12,561.90 ($16,414.35).

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. Its product pipeline includes Infacort for use in children suffering from adrenal insufficiency; and Chronocort, which completed Phase III clinical trials targeting congenital adrenal hyperplasia in adult patients, as well as adrenal insufficiency.

