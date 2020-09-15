DMarket Market Capitalization Hits $8.44 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. DMarket has a market capitalization of $8.44 million and $75,856.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001364 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, IDEX and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00047825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00255522 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00103416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.01524355 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00193255 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket launched on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.