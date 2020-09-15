Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Down 32.4% in August

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the August 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,249. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $206.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In other news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $365,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,789.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $7,450,006.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,102 shares of company stock worth $17,502,742. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 126.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181,380 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Dollar General by 25,893.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,093 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 398,765.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,431,000 after purchasing an additional 976,975 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Dollar General by 308.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,179,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,038,000 after purchasing an additional 890,574 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

