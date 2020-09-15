EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Up 7.5%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s share price shot up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.74. 35,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 55,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Several brokerages have commented on EH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of EHang in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EHang from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EHang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Get EHang alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $516.59 million and a P/E ratio of -7.92.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that EHang Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EHang stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 1,572.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EHang were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.