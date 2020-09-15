Elaina Shekhter Sells 3,000 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EPAM traded up $9.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $324.62. 152,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,069. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.37. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $338.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 92.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.93.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

