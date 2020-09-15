Elastos (ELA) Price Tops $1.96 on Top Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00018048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Kucoin, BCEX and Bit-Z. Elastos has a total market cap of $33.82 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00047825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00255522 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00103416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.01524355 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00193255 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, CoinEgg, LBank, Huobi, Bit-Z and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.