Elastos Price Up 9.6% This Week (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, Elastos has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00018048 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Kucoin and Huobi. Elastos has a total market cap of $33.82 million and $1.68 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00047825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00255522 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00103416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.01524355 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00193255 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Huobi, Kucoin, LBank, CoinEgg and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.