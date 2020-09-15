Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Update

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Ellomay Capital stock remained flat at $$28.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896. Ellomay Capital has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $30.02.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellomay Capital stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 1.84% of Ellomay Capital worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Ellomay Capital

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns 17 photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising 12 PV plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp; 4 PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; and 1 PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

