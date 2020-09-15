Endor Protocol (EDR) Market Cap Reaches $6.17 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Kucoin and Bittrex. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $6.17 million and $269,293.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DEx.top, Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy, Coinall, Bittrex, Kucoin, Upbit and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

