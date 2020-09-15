Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Trading 6.3% Higher

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. 1,777,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 4,418,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enservco in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enservco stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 465,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Enservco as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

