Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Down 53.9% in August

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the August 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ENZN remained flat at $$0.19 on Monday. 14,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,009. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Enzon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 1,745.90%.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron for use in the treatment of chronic hepatitis C; and Sylatron for use in the treatment of melanoma disease. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

