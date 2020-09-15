Ether-1 (ETHO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,279.00

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $218,787.63 and $6,279.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded 58.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00062978 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 48,839,878 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

