Ether Zero Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Hotbit, DigiFinex and Cryptopia. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $441,970.33 and $40,134.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.24 or 0.03388919 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00048135 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 215,649,759 coins and its circulating supply is 173,620,346 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DigiFinex, EXX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

