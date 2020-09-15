EvenCoin (EVN) Market Capitalization Achieves $125,732.88

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $125,732.88 and approximately $727,464.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008864 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00084520 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00302249 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001150 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042266 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002167 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

